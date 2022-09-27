Polskie imprezy na Litwie

    Lukas Savickas: „Jest to praca, która tworzy wielką...

    Honorata Adamowicz: Jak Pan ocenia działania „Kuriera Wileńskiego” w walce z propagandą rosyjską w czasie wojny w Ukrainie? Lukas Savickas: Wystarczy wejść do waszej redakcji i posłuchać historii o jej działalności, o tym, jak dostosowuje się do różnych nowych wyzwań. Biorąc pod uwagę, jak mało dzisiaj mamy gazet drukowanych, to odnosicie ogromny sukces. Odbywa się to w kontekście prób bycia prawdziwym promykiem prawdy, który wytrzymuje wielką presję, różne prowokacyjne próby, aby informacja do polskojęzycznej ludności docierała prawdziwa, obiektywna. Jest to praca, która tworzy wielką wartość, która czyni nas wszystkich bezpieczniejszymi w tym ciężkim czasie. Sytuacja polskiej prasy na Litwie jest bardzo trudna. Litwini w Polsce mają swoją litewską...
    Honorata Adamowicz -
    Spotkanie z poezją Edmonta Wołochowicza — „z serca...

    Przybyli miłośnicy poezji Pana Edmonta z Wilna i Nowej Wilejki, Solecznik, Niemenczyna, Laudy, no i oczywiście z Ejszyszek, gdzie poeta ukończył polską szkołę i jako młody chłopak właściwie zaczynał pisanie swoich wierszy, co prawda, do szuflady.   Czytaj więcej: Poezja moja. Dla ciebie, dla nas, dla wszystkich Tu, koło Ejszyszek, w miejscowości Wojdagi urodził się Edmont i tu nieopodal był majątek jego babci. Goście wieczoru poetyckiego dowiedzieli się też o szlacheckim rodowodzie autora, o tragicznym losie, który spotkał jego najbliższą rodzinę i których życie zmusiło trwać w zmarzlinach syberyjskich. Przybyła na spotkanie Barbara Kosinskiene, zdobywczyni przed laty tytułu Polki Roku „Kuriera Wileńskiego”, również rodaczka. Wspominała, jak jej opowiadała Matka,...
    KW -

    Mięso armatnie Putina

    Rosja prowadzi regularną wojnę z dużym europejskim krajem, opierając się wciąż na modelu sił zbrojnych typowym dla czasów pokoju. Bez powszechnej mobilizacji nie da...
    Antoni Rybczyński -
    Honorata Adamowicz: Jak Pan ocenia działania „Kuriera Wileńskiego” w walce z propagandą rosyjską w czasie wojny w Ukrainie? Lukas Savickas: Wystarczy wejść do waszej redakcji i posłuchać historii o jej działalności, o tym, jak dostosowuje się do różnych nowych wyzwań....
    Honorata Adamowicz -
    Spotkanie z poezją Edmonta Wołochowicza — „z serca do serc” rodaków

    Przybyli miłośnicy poezji Pana Edmonta z Wilna i Nowej Wilejki, Solecznik, Niemenczyna, Laudy, no i oczywiście z Ejszyszek, gdzie poeta ukończył polską szkołę i jako młody chłopak właściwie zaczynał pisanie swoich wierszy, co prawda, do szuflady.   Czytaj więcej: Poezja...
    KW -
    Honorata Adamowicz: Jak Pan ocenia działania „Kuriera Wileńskiego” w walce z propagandą rosyjską w czasie wojny w Ukrainie? Lukas Savickas: Wystarczy wejść do waszej redakcji...
    Honorata Adamowicz -
    Honorata Adamowicz: Jak Pan ocenia działania „Kuriera Wileńskiego” w walce z propagandą rosyjską w czasie wojny w Ukrainie? Lukas Savickas: Wystarczy wejść do waszej redakcji i posłuchać historii o jej działalności, o tym, jak dostosowuje się do różnych nowych wyzwań....
    Honorata Adamowicz -
    Przybyli miłośnicy poezji Pana Edmonta z Wilna i Nowej Wilejki, Solecznik, Niemenczyna, Laudy, no i oczywiście z Ejszyszek, gdzie poeta ukończył polską szkołę i jako młody chłopak właściwie zaczynał pisanie swoich wierszy, co prawda, do szuflady.   Czytaj więcej: Poezja...
    KW -

    Honorata Adamowicz: Jak Pan ocenia działania „Kuriera Wileńskiego” w walce z propagandą rosyjską w czasie wojny w Ukrainie? Lukas Savickas: Wystarczy wejść do waszej redakcji...
    Honorata Adamowicz -
    Przybyli miłośnicy poezji Pana Edmonta z Wilna i Nowej Wilejki, Solecznik, Niemenczyna, Laudy, no i oczywiście z Ejszyszek, gdzie poeta ukończył polską szkołę i...
    KW -
    Pamięć o Ponarach — potrzebna, choć niełatwa

    Pamięć polskich ofiar upamiętniono podczas uroczystości 26 września. Wzięła w nich udział Małgorzata Gosiewska, wicemarszałek Sejmu RP. W poniedziałek, przy tzw. polskiej kwaterze w Ponarach...
    Ilona Lewandowska -
    „Tu nie ma co myśleć…”

    Żył sobie Car, któremu mało było swych ziem rozległych, to postanowił najechać sąsiada, Niebiesko-Żółtego Smoka. Temu, oczywiście, bardzo to się nie spodobało, więc zaczął...
    Aleksander Borowik -

    Przybyli miłośnicy poezji Pana Edmonta z Wilna i Nowej Wilejki, Solecznik, Niemenczyna, Laudy, no i oczywiście z Ejszyszek, gdzie poeta ukończył polską szkołę i...
    KW -

    Honorata Adamowicz: Jak Pan ocenia działania „Kuriera Wileńskiego” w walce z propagandą rosyjską w czasie wojny w Ukrainie? Lukas Savickas: Wystarczy wejść do waszej redakcji i posłuchać historii o jej działalności, o tym, jak dostosowuje się do różnych nowych wyzwań....
    Honorata Adamowicz -

    Przybyli miłośnicy poezji Pana Edmonta z Wilna i Nowej Wilejki, Solecznik, Niemenczyna, Laudy, no i oczywiście z Ejszyszek, gdzie poeta ukończył polską szkołę i jako młody chłopak właściwie zaczynał pisanie swoich wierszy, co prawda, do szuflady.   Czytaj więcej: Poezja...
    KW -

    Pamięć polskich ofiar upamiętniono podczas uroczystości 26 września. Wzięła w nich udział Małgorzata Gosiewska, wicemarszałek Sejmu RP. W poniedziałek, przy tzw. polskiej kwaterze w Ponarach uczczono polskie ofiary zbrodni. W czasie mszy świętej przy symbolicznym pomniku uczestnicy uroczystości modlili się...
    Ilona Lewandowska -

    Żył sobie Car, któremu mało było swych ziem rozległych, to postanowił najechać sąsiada, Niebiesko-Żółtego Smoka. Temu, oczywiście, bardzo to się nie spodobało, więc zaczął pożerać gości nieproszonych — zielonych żołnierzyków. Car widząc, że to nie przelewki, kazał wezwać Wielkiego...
    Aleksander Borowik -
    Honorata Adamowicz: Jak Pan ocenia działania „Kuriera Wileńskiego” w walce z propagandą rosyjską w czasie wojny w Ukrainie? Lukas Savickas: Wystarczy wejść do waszej redakcji i posłuchać historii o jej działalności, o tym, jak dostosowuje się do różnych nowych wyzwań....
    Honorata Adamowicz -

    Przybyli miłośnicy poezji Pana Edmonta z Wilna i Nowej Wilejki, Solecznik, Niemenczyna, Laudy, no i oczywiście z Ejszyszek, gdzie poeta ukończył polską szkołę i jako młody chłopak właściwie zaczynał pisanie swoich wierszy, co prawda, do szuflady.   Czytaj więcej: Poezja...
    KW -

    Pamięć polskich ofiar upamiętniono podczas uroczystości 26 września. Wzięła w nich udział Małgorzata Gosiewska, wicemarszałek Sejmu RP. W poniedziałek, przy tzw. polskiej kwaterze w Ponarach uczczono polskie ofiary zbrodni. W czasie mszy świętej przy symbolicznym pomniku uczestnicy uroczystości modlili się...
    Ilona Lewandowska -

    Żył sobie Car, któremu mało było swych ziem rozległych, to postanowił najechać sąsiada, Niebiesko-Żółtego Smoka. Temu, oczywiście, bardzo to się nie spodobało, więc zaczął pożerać gości nieproszonych — zielonych żołnierzyków. Car widząc, że to nie przelewki, kazał wezwać Wielkiego...
    Aleksander Borowik -

    Pocopotek „Kuriera Wileńskiego” — o astronomicznej jesieni. Konkurs, konkurs…

    Szkoły otworzyły przed nami swoje podwoje, a my — chłopaki i dziewoje — nie spowalniamy naszej ciekawości świata! Pucułka dalej dzieli się swoimi spostrzeżeniami z dziećmi Wileńszczyzny (i nie tylko)! Zapraszamy do kolejnych edycji  Pocopotka! Pocopotkowa koleżanka przypomina nam, że...
    KW -

    Woda zdrożeje o 40 proc.

    Dostawcy wody podkreślają, że stanie się tak z powodu rekordowych cen prądu i zwiększonych kosztów własnych. Spółki dostarczające wodę apelują o natychmiastowy przegląd cen, które są przeliczane tylko raz w roku. Zdrożeje i kanalizacja Oznaczałoby to, że klienci płaciliby więcej za wodę...
    Aleksander Borowik -

    Edukacja poprzez kino

    Jako pedagog współpracuję z festiwalami filmowymi, z kinami, które pokazują kino autorskie, a także bezpośrednio ze szkołami. Jestem ogniwem pośrednim między filmem a pedagogiką. Zgodnie z obecną definicją edukacji filmowej możemy powiedzieć, że polega ona na oglądaniu filmów, omawianiu...
    Honorata Adamowicz -

    Pokaz filmu VR „Wiktoria 1920” w Pałacu Władców w Wilnie

    Wirtualna rzeczywistość 1920 roku Blisko trzydziestominutowy film „Wiktoria 1920” to jeden z największych fabularnych filmów VR nie tylko w Polsce, ale prawdopodobnie i na świecie. To film nie tylko przygodowy, ale też i kostiumowy, a zachowanie prawdy czasu w 360...
    KW -

    Jak poznawać historię poprzez sztukę — „Sound in the Silence” w Muzeum IX Fortu w Kownie

    Młodzież z Chorwacji, Węgier, Niemiec i Litwy Młodzież z Chorwacji, Węgier, Niemiec i Litwy spędzi ponad tydzień na terenie XIX-wiecznej fortecy, będącej w czasie II wojny światowej świadkiem nazistowskich zbrodni. Grupa uczniów będzie poznawać historię tego miejsca oraz weźmie udział...
    KW -

    Czarny Bór Józefa Mackiewicza cz.1

    Na trzecie „wyzwolenie” w lipcu 1944 r. już nie czekał. Ewakuował się z Czarnego Boru, zanim pancerne czołówki Armii Czerwonej pojawiły się pod Wilnem i dotarły do rzeki Waki. Wówczas już czekiści mieli na listach proskrypcyjnych personalia autora „Buntu...
    KW -
    Honorata Adamowicz: Jak Pan ocenia działania „Kuriera Wileńskiego” w walce z propagandą rosyjską w czasie wojny w Ukrainie? Lukas Savickas: Wystarczy wejść do waszej redakcji i posłuchać historii o jej działalności, o tym, jak dostosowuje się do różnych nowych wyzwań....
    Honorata Adamowicz -

    Przybyli miłośnicy poezji Pana Edmonta z Wilna i Nowej Wilejki, Solecznik, Niemenczyna, Laudy, no i oczywiście z Ejszyszek, gdzie poeta ukończył polską szkołę i jako młody chłopak właściwie zaczynał pisanie swoich wierszy, co prawda, do szuflady.   Czytaj więcej: Poezja...
    KW -

